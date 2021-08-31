The Brownville Fine Arts Association’s 2021 Artist Series will feature the works of Robert Hanna, architect and artist, in “The Artist Creates” September 2 – 20. Enjoy the works of Robert Hanna, with displays about Rohman Garden and his other Brownville work. Hanna’s work will be on display at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery which will be open Thursday – Sunday, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. A dedication for Rohman Garden is planned for Saturday, September 18, at 4:00 p.m. Rohman Garden was designed by Hanna.