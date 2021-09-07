Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) invites you to attend the 2021 annual meeting Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the Tarkio Community Building.

Everyone is welcome at 5:30 p.m. to visit with new businesses, neighbors and friends. A complimentary dinner, catered by Chef Paul Presents, will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by the annual celebration of Atchison County’s pride points.

In addition to the celebration of business ventures, notable projects and an ACDC update, you will hear from two Atchison County graduates who chose to build their futures here and to sustain some amazing Atchison County assets.

Contact ACDC (660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org) with your RSVP by Thursday, September 16.