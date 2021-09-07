The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable William Sample Richards at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, August 31, 2021:

State vs. Mark L. Robison – Case Review on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears in person and with Attorney Jones. Hearing held and with a plea agreement the defendant pleas guilty to Possession Of Controlled Substance. The court accepts the plea agreement and suspends imposition of sentence and defendant is placed on supervised probation for 5 years with the state Probation and Parole, to abide by all their conditions and pay all costs.

State vs. Angelina B. Coffelt – Probation Conditions Review Hearing on Felony Arson – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Jennifer Eastland – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Misdemeanor Property Damage – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Melvin Michael Fields – Case Management Conference on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Misdemeanor Property Damage – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Amy Brynn Hamilton – Arraignment on Felony DWI – Persistent. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears by Attorney Euler and a Change of Judge is requested. Judicial Transfer Request filed for assignment of a new judge to this case. The request is emailed to Becky Connell of the Office of State Courts Administrator for assignment.

State vs. Alexandra Dawn Lasley – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Stealing – $750 Or More.

State vs. Angela A. Orozco – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense, Failure To Register Motor Vehicle, Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, Operated Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner Of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility, and Infraction Displayed/Possessed Motor Vehicle/Trailer Plates Of Another Person. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears and with Attorney Euler, arraignment waived and a not guilty plea entered. Case continued to November 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. which is the last day for accepting a binding plea.

Kathleen A. Palu Et Al vs. Kevin J. Palu Et Al – Pre-Trial Conference on CC Partition. Case called. The plaintiffs appear by Attorney Smith. The defendants appear by Attorney Tschauder and motion is passed.

State vs. Crystal Reyer – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Misdemeanor Unlawful Pos–session Of Drug Par-a-phernalia. Waiver of formal arraignment. Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for November 2, 2021.

State vs. Selena J.M. Somerville – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony Stalking – 1st Degree – 1st Offense.

State vs. Janel Rae Spoon – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, and Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears with Attorney Williams and cause continued to November 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Tonya A. Zismer – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid.

State vs. Justin M. Scott – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. The state appears by APA Klima. The defendant fails to appear and a Capias Warrant is issued.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).