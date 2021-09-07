The Atchison County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 from August 30 through September 6, 2021. They included:

4 females, 1 male – ages 0-9

1 female, 1 male – ages 10-19

2 females – ages 20-29

3 males – ages 30-39

1 female – age 40-49

1 male – age 50-59

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Atchison County rose to 16 last week. “We are saddened to report a COVID-related death of a female in her seventies,” said Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department Administrator. “Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

As of September 6, there have been 591 total cases, with 13 active cases. There is one active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate is 4.5%.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Hours available for testing Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live, work, or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

The Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection for more information about those kits.

VACCINE UPDATES

Third Doses For Immunocompromised

If the below information applies to you, call Atchison County Health Department, 660-736-4121, for an appointment.

According to the CDC, moderately to severely immunocompromised people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks after their second dose. This includes people who have:

• Been receiving active treatment for cancer

• Received an organ transplant

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment drugs that may suppress your immune response

Individuals who do not meet the criteria for “moderately to severely immunocompromised” do not need a third dose at this time.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html

State Ranking

Atchison County is ranked ninth in the state with 43.1% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 47.5% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 4,279 doses have been given in Atchison County.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 12 years of age and older. Anyone age 12-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search down by type of vaccine and search radius.

If businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, call 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

9-6-21

FATALITIES 16

ACTIVE CASES 13

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 562

TOTAL CASES 591

MALE 274

FEMALE 317

UNDER 20 YEARS 82

21-29 YEARS 57

30-39 YEARS 71

40-49 YEARS 74

50-59 YEARS 84

60-69 YEARS 107

70-79 YEARS 79

80+ YEARS 37