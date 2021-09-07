The following is a list of work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of September 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124). Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through September. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Routes A, BB, D, E, TT, U, V, W & Z – Resurfacing project through September. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE through October. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route M – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, September 7

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, Nebraska, September 7 – 10

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, September 7 – 10