Linkin Murry and Kaylin Merriweather get the tackle in the back field for a safety.

Nose guard Aaron Schlueter #64 shoots the gap and hits the Nodaway Valley running back in the back field for a loss.

Quarterback Josh Smith just gets the pitch off to avoid that sack to Jarrett Spinnato, who takes it for a big gain.

Braden Graves sticks his face mask into the chest of the Nodaway Valley running back and gets the tackle.

Senior defensive back #10 Carter Holecek gets the interception and a big return to set EA up for their first touchdown.

The East Atchison Wolves hosted Nodaway Valley (NV) Thunder Friday, September 3, for the home opener in Fairfax, Missouri. The newly formed NV Thunder team is composed of Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway.

The Wolves set back to receive the opening kick-off and found themselves on defense after an on-side kick. They quickly created a turnover, with an interception by #10 Holecek to set up the first score.

The Wolves won 84-0, with Nodaway Valley electing not to end the game at half-time. The Wolves dominated on both sides of the ball, from a very stingy defense not wanting to give up an inch, to the incredibly efficient offense. Game stats were not available at press time.

The Wolves will face the South Holt Knights in Tarkio Friday, September 10, at 7:00 p.m.