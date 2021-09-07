The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Hilario Lopez-Juarez, 29, McFarland, California, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. August 29, 2021, at southbound mile marker 113 on I-29 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Driving while intoxicated, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated vehicle on highway without valid license.

Travis Kephart, 39, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. August 29, 2021, at 408 W. First, Rock Port, Missouri, by the Rock Port Police Department on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear on charge of driving while revoked/suspended.

Tyler Wilson, 28, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. August 30, 2021, at 704 Main, Tarkio, by the Tarkio Police Department for: Domestic assault – 4th degree.

Joshua Green, 34, Hamburg, Iowa, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. September 1, 2021, at 300 Broad Street, Tarkio, by the Tarkio Police Department for: Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Timothy Clark, 42, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. September 4, 2021, by the Tarkio Police Department on an Atchison County warrant for failure to appear on charge of stealing and new charge of driving while revoked/suspended.