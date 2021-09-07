The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed August 27, 2021, by Martha Johnson to Ricky Wallace for Lots 10 and 11, Block 7, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed August 30, 2021, by Gale Seymour Shaw to Gale Shaw, Trustee of the Gale Shaw Living Trust, for land in Sections 10 and 15, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 30, 2021, by Todd and Rhonda Staples, Richard and Sheridan Mires, and Jesse and Patricia Crosby, to 3K Acres, LLC, for land in Sections 17 and 20, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 30, 2021, by Jay and Rachel Stanton to James and Amy Skillen for Lots 1 and 2, Block 12, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed August 31, 2021, by Karly Alsup to Garrett Alsup for Lots 7 and 6, Block 5, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 31, 2021, by Michael Baldwin to William and Denese Kimpston for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 1, 2021, by Tarkio Family Practice Center, LLC, to Community Hospital Association for Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 8, Third Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 1, 2021, by R. Redford Holdings, LLC, to Kingdom Properties Missouri, LLC, for Lot 1, Block 9, Original Town of Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 1, 2021, by Billy and Vickie Smith and Don and Nancy Smith to Zachary Smith and Katherine Hecker-Smith for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.