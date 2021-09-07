This photo of Daegan was taken in Afghanistan by one of his close friends, Gabe Magnison, a Marine also with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment.

A U.S. Marine with ties to Tarkio is among 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page was killed August 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated a device near the city’s airport in the wake of mass evacuations from the country. Page is the grandson of the late Roger Page, who was once the manager at Hy-Vee in Tarkio.

Cpl. Page grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and attended high school at Millard South in Omaha, Nebraska. The 23-year-old was a member of the 2nd Battalion Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

Omaha WOWT published this statement from the family:

“Our beloved son, Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, was killed in Afghanistan yesterday [August 26]. Daegan joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Millard South High School. He loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

“Daegan’s girlfriend Jessica, his mom, dad, step-mom, step-dad, 4 siblings, and grandparents are all mourning the loss of a great son, grandson, and brother. Daegan was raised in Red Oak and the Omaha metro area and was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed playing hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his dad, as well as being out on the water. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot in his heart for dogs.

“Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with his family and many buddies in Nebraska. To his younger siblings, he was their favorite jungle gym and to his friends, he was a genuinely happy guy that you could always count on. After finishing his enlistment, Daegan planned to come home and go to a local trade school, possibly to become a lineman.

“Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart. Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan.”

The flight bringing Daegan home is expected to land around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 10, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. The family is working with the Omaha Police Department to coordinate a route from Eppley to the Braman Mortuary at 6505 South 144th Street for anyone wanting to pay tribute. Stay tuned to the Cpl. Daegan Page – Never Forgotten Facebook page for more details.

The family is also working on coordinating a public visitation before the funeral on Friday, September 17. A time/date/location will be announced as soon as it is arranged.