A ribbon cutting was held for the renaming of the welding center at Tarkio Tech. The facility is now the Dr. Jack Schmidt Welding Center after the late Dr. Jack Schmidt. Doris Ann Schmidt Stanton cut the ribbon at the ceremony.

Johnnie Davis gives a tour of the Dr. Jack Schmidt Welding Center to all who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony August 30, 2021.

The Tarkio Technology Institute’s state-of-the-art welding center has been busy pumping out hardworking students who’ve graduated from the program and entered the workforce at an accelerated rate. On Monday, August 30, 2021, Tarkio Tech unveiled a new name for the welding center, which honors a former Tarkio educator and community member. At last Monday’s ceremony, Tarkio Technology Institute President John Davis announced that the name of the building will be the Dr. Jack Schmidt Welding Center.

The late Dr. Schmidt was a long-time educator. He graduated from Tarkio College in 1963 with degrees in Education, Biology, and Political Science. He taught in Watson, Missouri, and Platte City, Missouri, where he became the elementary principal and then junior high principal before becoming a full-time graduate student and college professor at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. After he and his wife, Doris Ann, returned to Tarkio in 1971, he became the Tarkio Junior High Principal at Tarkio R-I Schools, and then became Professor of Biology, Dean of Admissions, and Vice-President of Development at Tarkio College. When Tarkio Academy opened on the Tarkio College campus, he served as science teacher. Besides his education career, Dr. Schmidt stayed busy in the communities in which he worked. In Tarkio, he served on the City Council, Volunteer Fire Department, Tarkio R-I School Board, Rotary Club, Community Betterment, and was also a member of the Atchison County Library Board. At one time, Jack and Doris Ann also owned and operated the Flower Mill in Tarkio.

Renovations to create the welding center began in 2019. Although at one time it was considered to be on the “demolish list,” it was revamped to fit the needs of the welders. The center is the latest addition to the school, which is providing education in technical careers that are in high demand in the area. Other programs at Tarkio Tech include wind energy, plumbing, and newly added HVAC installation and computer information programs. The institute is also considering the potential of adding health service and manufacturing courses. For more information about Tarkio Tech, visit tarkiotech.com.