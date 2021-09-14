The total number of COVID-19 cases in Atchison County rose by 22 September 6 – 13, 2021, bringing the total to 613 cases. They included:

3 males – ages 10-19

2 females, 2 males – ages 20-29

2 females, 1 male – ages 30-39

1 female, 1 male – ages 40-49

2 females, 2 males – ages 50-59

3 females, 1 male – ages 60-69

1 female – age 70-79

1 male – age 80-89

As of September 13, 2021, there are 17 active cases, one active COVID-19 hospitalization in our local hospital, and 16 deaths. The current seven-day testing positivity rate is 10.2%.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

The Atchison County Health Department is gathering data to determine the number of known breakthrough cases for Atchison County since vaccines were first made available late last year. Vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days or more after they have completed all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of September 13, 2021, there have been 54 breakthrough cases. Fully vaccinated persons as of September 13, 2021, total 2,262.

To date, 2.39% of vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases. This means that the data shows that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Atchison County thus far have been very effective.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Hours available for testing Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live, work, or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

The Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection for more information about those kits and how to order them.

VACCINE UPDATES

Third Doses For Immunocompromised

If the below information applies to you, call Atchison County Health Department, 660-736-4121, for an appointment.

According to the CDC, moderately to severely immunocompromised people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks after their second dose. This includes people who have:

• Been receiving active treatment for cancer

• Received an organ transplant

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment drugs that may suppress your immune response

Individuals who do not meet the criteria for “moderately to severely immunocompromised” do not need a third dose at this time.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html

State Ranking

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. For total population, Atchison County is ranked ninth in the state with 44% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the State with 47.9% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 4,348 doses have been given in Atchison County. For details see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

A breakdown of COVID-19 vaccine completion percentages by age for Atchison County as of September 12, 2021, is:

12-17 years: 20.1% completed

12+ years: 50.5% completed

18+ years: 53.3% completed

65+ years: 70.4% completed

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 12 years of age and older. Anyone age 12-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search down by type of vaccine and search radius.

If businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, call 660-736-4121.

MO VIP

MO VIP is Missouri’s vaccine incentive program – rewarding those who have already chosen or will choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has partnered with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in five randomized drawings who will win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. In total, the state will award 900 individuals throughout the incentive program. Registration opened July 21, 2021. For more information visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/

For a direct link to the registration form go to: https://movaccineincentive.azurewebsites.net/

Those without internet access should call the COVID hotline at 877-435-8411 to provide your information and verbal consent.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

9-13-21

FATALITIES 16

ACTIVE CASES 17

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 580

TOTAL CASES 613

MALE 284

FEMALE 329

UNDER 20 YEARS 85

21-29 YEARS 61

30-39 YEARS 74

40-49 YEARS 76

50-59 YEARS 88

60-69 YEARS 111

70-79 YEARS 80

80+ YEARS 38