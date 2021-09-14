Head over to Westboro, Missouri, Saturday, Sep-tember 18, for the grand opening at KJ’s Cafe. Sasha Bruce has taken over from Karla Chambers, who retired, and is now running the restaurant. Come join in the fun and enjoy delicious smoked pulled pork, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, apple salad, and dessert for $13 at 5:00 p.m.

KJ’s is located across from the Fire Station on Main Street. It is the only restaurant in the small town and is open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sasha said, “I started with Karla 13 1/2 years ago as a waitress and always dreamed of one day running KJ’s. Well, 13 1/2 years, a marriage and three kids later, my dream has come true!!”