The 12th Annual Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest event will be held September 18, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Mound City’s North Griffith Park. The winefest is hosted by and a fundraiser for Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation (NWMEF).

Many of the wineries participating in this year’s winefest have been deemed winners in Missouri’s Governor Award Winning Wines. Par-ticipating wineries are 503 Winery LLC, Baltimore Bend Vineyard, Fence Stile Vineyards & Winery, Grindstone Valley Winery, Jowler Creek Vineyard & Winery, Prestyn’s Wine Bar, Top Hat Winery, Weston Wine Company, and Windy Wine Company. Each winery has their own unique taste and grape varieties, specialty named wines, and some are made with Mound City’s grapes.

BBQ, burgers, Mexican and so much more will be what’s on some of the food vendors’ menus. Vendors include The Enchilda Lady, Grill Sargent, and Andrew County Rotary Club. Other goodies featured will be baked goods from Huckleberry Ridge Bakery, Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn, and more. Toad Hollar Bar & Grill will offer a full bar in the shelter house.

You will be able to shop from a variety of booths featuring artisans, makers, and other vendors while enjoying live musical performances by Mikaela and Devon Sons (12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.), Lauren Bergman Johnson (1:00-1:45 p.m.), Ben Johnson (1:45-2:45 p.m. and 3:45-4:45 p.m.), Ladies in Black (4:45-5:45 p.m.), and the Casady Brothers (5:45-7:00 p.m.). Devon and Mikaela Sons are from Rock Port and are actively involved in the Liberty Theatre productions in Rock Port. Devon and Mikaela have been performing at the Winefest since its inception. Lauren Bergman Johnson sings tributes to legendary musical women of decades ago, such as Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Doris Day, and many others, as well as modern country music greats Alison Krauss and Shania Twain. Ben Johnson from Stanberry, Missouri, is a world-wide Elvis tribute artist who has performed for thousands of people and in many different venues. Ben also sings tributes to other great singers, such as Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones, Glenn Campbell, George Jones, plus country music and more. The Ladies in Black (Debra Wyatt, Deb Johnson, Lynn Hunter, and Terri Jackson) are from Atchison County who will entertain you with their musical performances. For more detailed information on our vendors and performers, check out Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest Facebook page.

The cost of admission is $25 and includes unlimited wine tastings and a souvenir wine tasting glass for those over 21. Admission for children ages 5-10 is $5 and under 5 is free. No pets are allowed. To avoid waiting in line and less contact, tickets may be purchased in advance online by going to NWMEF.org/winefest or visit them on Facebook.

For more information or questions concerning this event, contact Lisa Luke, Winefest Event coordinator, 660-582-1050 or email lisarluke@yahoo.com. NWMEF is a non-profit organization providing free business coaching services for new entrepreneurs and small business start-ups in northwest Missouri in the counties of Atchison, Holt, Andrew, Nodaway, Gentry, and Worth.