The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed September 3, 2021, by Cindy Thomas to Johannes Westra for Lot 3, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 3, 2021, by Brian and Shannon Tharp to Ryan and Krystal Leichliter for land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 7, 2021, by Jesse Polsley to Richard and Melissa Comstock for land in Section 4, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 7, 2021, by Jonathan and Amber Ward to Jonathan and Amber Ward, Co-Trustee of the Ward Family Trust, for Lots 4 and 5, Block 3, Savage Addition, and Lots 59, 60, 61, and Outlot 42, Block 3, Original Plat, Rock Port, Missouri.