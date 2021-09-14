Rock Port’s Main Street will be full of fun Saturday, September 18, at the annual Old Fashioned Saturday Night. The evening will start at 5:00 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem at the intersection of Main and Opp streets. A ping pong ball drop will follow at the intersection of Main and Clay streets.

Registration for the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the pull at 6:30 p.m. south of the Atchison County Memorial Building.

Entertainment will include a talent show and karaoke.

The Slo Rollers Car Club will hold their car show, and collect food for the local food pantry. (Please – no green beans, corn, or macaroni and cheese.)

Duncan’s Carriage Rides will give rides around town, and the Rock Port Fire Department will give fire truck rides.

The Atchison County Memorial Building Foundation will offer tours of the Atchison County Memorial Building at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for some good food, visit one of these food booths: Women on a Mission of First Christian Church (walking tacos), Rock Port Senior Center (bake sale), Atchison County Fair Board (hamburgers and cheeseburgers), Groovy’s Grub (ribeye sandwiches, tenderloins, fries, and onion rings), Citizens Bank & Trust (free sno cones), Rock Port FFA (pulled pork and old fashioned root beer), Sonriser Popcorn (kettle corn, lemonade, and gourmet popcorn), Tropical Sno (sno cones), Dan Athen (funnel cakes), and Rock Port Fire Department (hot dogs).

Other booths and/or vendors will include: Tarkio Tech (information/display table), Rock Port Art Club (face painting), Charlene Didlo (hand painted plates & jewelry), Northwest Missouri Industries (dunk tank), Beta Gals (hayride, bottled water, soda, and juice barrels), Heartland Riders (free bottled water, information, and necklaces for children), New Horizons (ring toss), PEO (mums), Burlap & Bows (pumpkins), and Jump Start (cornhole game).