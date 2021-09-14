The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of September 13 – 19.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through September. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Routes D, E, U, V, W & Z – Resurfacing project through September. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, Nebraska, through October. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, Nebraska, September 13 – 17

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, September 13 – 17

Route M – Pothole patching from Route C to the Iowa state line, September 16