Daniel Lesher’s pumpkins are now available for purchase. This is Dan’s second season raising pumpkins for his SAE project in FFA. He expanded his crop a bit this year, so in addition to his pumpkins and gourds, he also has some specialty decorative pumpkins. He put a lot of hard work into his patch! Pumpkins are located at 22549 120th Street, Tarkio. Prices are located next to the pumpkins. Place all money and checks into the money box through the honor system. (Jennifer Lesher photos)