There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Atchison County from September 13-19, 2021:

1 male – age 0-9

1 male – age 10-19

2 females – ages 30-39

1 female – age 40-49

3 females, 1 male – ages 50-59

1 male – age 60-69

1 female – age 70-79

1 male – age 80-89

The Atchison County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a male in his eighties. “Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department Administrator.

As of September 19, there have been 625 total cases reported in Atchison County, with 11 active cases and 17 deaths. There are zero active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate is 11%.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

The health department is gathering data to de-termine the number of known breakthrough cases for Atchison County since vaccines were first made available late last year. Vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person more than 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. There have been 54 breakthrough cases as of September 19, 2021. As of September 19, there are 2,311 fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County. To date, 2.3% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases. This means that the data shows that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Atchison County thus far have been very effective.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Hours available for testing are: Monday-Thursday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 3:00-4:00 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live or work or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday-Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection to find out more information about those kits and how to order.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Third Doses For Immunocompromised

If the below information applies to you, please call Atchison County Health Department for an appointment, 660-736-4121. According to the CDC, moderately to severely immunocompromised people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks after their second dose. This includes people who have:

• Been receiving active treatment for cancer

• Received an organ transplant

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment drugs that may suppress your immune response

Individuals who do not meet the criteria for “moderately to severely immunocompromised” do not need a third dose at this time.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

6th and 9th in the

State of Missouri

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. For total population, Atchison County is ranked sixth in the state with 44.9% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 48.2% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 4,412 doses have been given in Atchison County. For details, see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 12 years of age and older. Anyone age 12-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search down by type of vaccine and search radius.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, call 660-736-4121.

MO VIP: Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program

MO VIP is Missouri’s vaccine incentive program – rewarding those who have already chosen or will choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services will partner with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in five randomized drawings who will win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. In total, the state will award 900 individuals throughout the incentive program. Registration opened July 21, 2021. For more info: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/. For a direct link to the registration form: https://movaccineincentive.azurewebsites.net/. Those without internet access should call the COVID hotline at 877-435-8411 to provide information and verbal consent over the phone.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

9-20-21

FATALITIES 17

ACTIVE CASES 11

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 597

TOTAL CASES 625

MALE 289

FEMALE 336

UNDER 20 YEARS 87

21-29 YEARS 61

30-39 YEARS 76

40-49 YEARS 77

50-59 YEARS 92

60-69 YEARS 112

70-79 YEARS 81

80+ YEARS 39