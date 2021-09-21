Dakota Evans blows by a defender on his way to the end zone. Dakota had three receiving touchdowns on the night.

Defensive lineman Trulin Pankau shoots through the offensive line and gets the quarterback sack.

Aidan Burke takes his turn at passing and connects with Micah Makings for six.

Colten Stevens catches the corner of the end zone as he hauls in a reception.

The Blue Jays traveled to Graham, Missouri, Friday, September 17, to take on the Nodaway Valley Thunder in game number four of the season.

To start the game Rock Port would kick off and pin the Thunder deep in their own territory. Two plays later the Thunder quarterback Blake Bohannon would connect with their wide receiver Dawson Fast who would take it down to the Rock Port 12 yard line before being tackled. Two plays later the Thunder would run a screen and strike first.

On the Thunder kick-off Rock Port would fumble the ball and give Nodaway Valley the ball on the eight yard line. Nodaway Valley would try to strike quick with another pass but Micah Makings would come up big with an interception in the end zone to give the Jays the ball on their 15 yard line. Rock Port’s offense would start slow as the Thunder was able to hold the Jays in four, giving them the ball on the 20 yard line. Another pass from Bohannon to Fast and the Thunder was up 16-0.

Rock Port would start to find their rhythm as Micah Makings would hit Dakota Evans for a 30 yard pass. Two plays later Phillip Herron would take it off right side for six points, bringing the score to 16-6 Thunder.

Following the kick-off the defense would go to work holding the Thunder to three plays and out, giving the Jays the ball on the 28 yard line. Micah Makings would once again connect with Dakota Evans on a 30 yard reception, who would take it in for six points. The two-point conversion was good making the score 16-14 Thunder.

The next possession the Thunder would score their last touchdown on the night, before Rock Port defense would shut them down.

As things started to click, Makings would score next with a 40 yard run to bring the score 24-20. Aidan Burke jumped into the mix with an interception giving the Jays the ball at the 20 yard line. Makings would connect once again with Evans for another touchdown and Rock Port’s first lead on the night, bring the score to 26-24 Rock Port. Colten Stevens would add his name to the scoring roster with a quick out reception. The two-point conversion was good, bringing the score to 34-24. With 30 seconds to go in the first half Micah Makings would come up with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown, the two point conversion was good and the score at halftime was 42-24 Rock Port. The Jays wasted no time coming out of halftime as Aidan Burke would connect with Dakota Evans for yet another long bomb and later with Micah Makings for a touchdown. The Jays went on to win 70-24.

Rock Port moves to 4-0 on the season and will be at home on Friday night as they take on the undefeated East Atchison Wolves for Homecoming.