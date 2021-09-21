East Atchison JV player #12 Owen DeRosier goes around the right side as #34 Cade Makings and #30 Dakota Evans bring him down. The EA JV Wolves won the contest 24-0.

Jacob Stanton #26 tries to stiff arm #11 Dylan Lair as he heads for the end zone. The Rock Port junior high team defeated the Wolves 48-0.

Camden McEnaney #21 turns the corner with Tate Johnson #66 hot on his heels. The Rock Port junior high team defeated the EA Wolves 48-0.

Parker Livengood #30 hands off to Tate Johnson #66 as he takes it up the middle in the junior high game against Rock Port September 13.

Collin Hedlund #24 brings the ball around the right side as Corbyn Jakub #26 look to wrap up. The JV EA Wolves won 24-0.

Dylan Lair #11 races up the sideline to add six points for the Blue Jays in the junior high game against the EA Wolves September 13.

Ryder Herron #79 has his debut as a running back against East Atchison. Ryder tries to get by Brayden Smith #15.