The Nodaway Chorale Board of Trustees has announced that the group will resume activities launching a fall rehearsal season on Monday, October 4, 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville, Missouri. Rehearsals, in preparation for a December holiday concert, will continue each Monday from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the same location.

Music Director Jim Rash notes, “After a much longer ‘intermission’ than we ever imagined, we are both thrilled and thankful that over 30 returning and new singers have committed to participate this fall. This season will, of course, be different than any in our 15-year history. We will emphasize singing safely, using significant physical distancing and abiding by all health safety measures required by our host venues, local, state, and federal entities.”

Anybody who loves to sing is invited to join.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with singers from various communities in the county. For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit their website at www.nodawaychorale.org or Facebook page at NodawayChorale.