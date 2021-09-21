New Horizons held a ring toss for the chance to win a piece of candy. Mya Welch tests her skills.

The Rock Port High School Art Club painted faces throughout the night. Angylena Owens does her magic on a young lady.

Debbie Lutz and Mary Palmer enjoy a carriage ride.

Everyone was getting in on the action with the pedal tractor pull.

Citizens Bank & Trust passed out free sno-cones again this year for everyone to enjoy.

Old Fashioned Saturday Night is a great time for everyone to see old friends and just visit. Jayne Ann Bennington gives her brother, James Ottmann, the business as they take a minute to get caught up.

Allen Lager adds more oil as Bob Wilmes pulls a fresh funnel cake out of the fryer.

Jeremy Smyser helps a little guy out to dunk Deputy Sheriff Rick Sons, who volunteered to take a shift.

This was the scene up and down Main Street as adults and kids had a chance to sit and visit.

Todd Staples, emcee for the night, gets some help from his granddaughter to select the next song.

If you like motorcycles the Heartland Riders had theirs on full display.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association was on hand to talk about their organization and many projects.

Here come the ping pong balls! The Rock Port Tourism Board dropped over 900 balls for kids to gather. For each ping pong ball collected, that child would get $1 to be spent at the booths and vendors on Main Street during Old Fashioned Saturday Night September 18, 2021. (More pictures on page B8.)

Who doesn’t love a fire truck ride? The Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department was on hand with their vintage 1948 Mack fire truck, sounding the siren and ringing the bell while giving rides.

Ron Hunter had his GTO and his Bonanza truck all shined up for the evening.

Rock Port FFA works to feed the masses with their pulled pork sandwiches.

Did you hear the one about? Gary Burke and Larry Hicks take advantage of the steps in front of Do It Best to get caught up. It was a great evening to visit.