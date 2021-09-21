Missouri Freedom Quilters presented a Quilt of Valor to Carl Dale Groff, US Navy ETR-2(E-5) December 5, 1965, to August of 1977. Carl then served in the US Air Force 1 Smsgt. (E-8) from August 1977 to December 11, 1992, and retired. He continued to serve in the US Air Force Reserves 1992-2007 with a total of 42 years of service. He served on Treasure Island, CA; Pearl Harbor, HI; Subic Bay, PI; Richards-Gebaur AFB; Rhein Main AFB, MI; Ramstein AFB, DE; Incirlik AFB, TR; Okinawa AFB, JR; Tinker AFB, OK; McCord AFB, WA; and Kelly AFB, TX.