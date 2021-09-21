Save the date Saturday, September 25, for Friendship Day on Main Street in Tarkio from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. A $5 entry fee will include all games, rides, cotton candy, snow cones, hot dogs and water.

Some new things this year are: 200’ zip line (set up by a company out of Kansas City), axe throwing, team capture-the-flag, and soccer pool.

Other fun things to do include: petting zoo, bounce house, Tarkio Police Department impaired driving simulator, dunk tank, jail house, face painting, putt putt golf, dart throw, games galore, and a beer garden (for adults over 21, games in beer garden)

Join the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department in a day of fun and friendship with live music to follow (Tarkio’s own One Headlight High).

If your organization or business want to run a booth, message Tarkio Parks and Recreation on Facebook or call Tarkio City Hall at 660-736-4821. There is a $20 vendor fee charge. Some vendors scheduled to be there include: Hy-Vee, Tarkio United Methodist Church walking tacos, Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn, Scentsy, White’s Tees, Crissy Drummond Cups, Color Street Nails by Alicia White, a Tarkio Tech booth, a Boy and Girl Scouts booth, Paigistries/Pumpkins, and Midway Equestrian Stable Care. Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a raffle for great prizes, including: Omaha Children’s Museum, Kansas City Zoo, Joe Town Mini Golf, The Elms Hotel & Spa, 2022 Tarkio Municipal Pool pass/party, Christy Lytle massage, and gift certificates to Quality Auto, Midwest Data Center, Casey’s, MDT, Tarkio Golf Course, Hidden Beauty, Little Teds, McDonald’s, Sidney Iowa Rodeo, Ella&Grey, and Tarkio Rodeo Association. You can also sign up for a chance to win a 50/50 raffle.

The Flower Mill (606 Main Street, Tarkio) will be handing out flowers Friday, September 24, starting at 7:00 a.m. until they run out. Let your friends know how much they mean to you by giving them a flower! The Flower Mill will be open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Stop by for a Buttercup drink to enjoy during the festivities.

If you would like to donate to help cover costs, drop off your donation or mail to Tarkio City Hall, 602 Main Street, Tarkio, MO 64491.