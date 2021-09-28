Willow Wright and Gigi Vette smile for the camera at the Friendship Day “photo booth.”

Around 700 people attended the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department’s Friendship Day on Main Street in Tarkio Saturday, September 25, 2021. Five hundred admission bracelets were sold in the first hour.

Children weren’t the only ones who had fun at Friendship Day. Tim Scott and Ashley Alsup enjoyed cornhole in the beer garden.

There were a lot of great prizes to be had at Friendship Day. Ellee Salmond, Emma Roecker, Ryann Salmond, and Rhynn Stillwell peruse their choices.

Arianna Robertson rides the mechanical bull.

Annistyn Schebaum had her face painted with the East Atchison mascot.

Cayson Martin holds a chick-en at the petting zoo.

Jeriah Jones gets a good bite of her hot dog at Friendship Day. Hot dogs were free with the price of admission.

Winston Hogue and Waylon Blackman were among the 125 people who stopped by the Flower Mill Friday for their free Friendship Day carnations. (Tarkio Parks & Recreation Facebook photo)