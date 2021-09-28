The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, September 2, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Departmental month-end reports were reviewed and approved.

Additional details for the Northwest Commission meeting were reviewed and finalized.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was attending annual mandatory clerk training.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Departmental month-end reports were reviewed and approved.

Additional details for the Northwest Commission meeting were reviewed and finalized.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, September 9, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission was attending annual mandatory clerk training.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Greg Beck, maintenance supervisor, was in to discuss a temporary handicap ramp on the east side of the building due to parking lot construction. The commission approved the project for temporary construction.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Ethan Piveral, Operation Supervisor, David Meiners, Manager of Operations, and Ajay Arora, Chief Development Officer, were all present to visit with the commission about the Outlaw Wind Project. They reported the 298.6 megawatt farm is almost complete. There is one 4.2 megawatt turbine that is not yet commissioned. The total project has 91 towers. Clerk Taylor inquired about reimbursement of legal fees for the county. David Meiners requested that the invoice be forwarded to his attention. Mr. Arora inquired about any tax questions and it was determined to set up a call with Ameren’s tax department to make sure everyone is in agreement of the method of taxation.

Mr. Piveral reported that they have hired local contractors for road maintenance related to the project.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/E-911 Director, was in to report on department matters.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, September 16, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

The commission met at the Tarkio Community Building for the Northwest Commission meeting. Over 70 commissioners and vendors attended the meeting. Special guests in attendance were Senator Dan Hegeman, Representative Allen Andrews, Missouri Association of Counties Executive Director Steve Hobbs, Elizabeth Roberts (Senator Hawley’s office), Matt Barry and Thomas Riggs (Congressman Graves’ office), and Fred Adkins (Senator Blunt’s office).

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

The group toured Tarkio Tech and the Tarkio Activity Center.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Treasurer Debbie True was in to request an additional person complete the ID Me portal process for the American Rescue Plan Act. Clerk Taylor will be the additional authorized individual for the administration and will complete the required authorization process.

The commission and Clerk Taylor began review of the Atchison County Employee Handbook for updates and additions.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.