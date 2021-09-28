There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Atchison County Health Department from September 20-26, 2021:

3 females, 1 male – ages 20-29

1 male – age 40-49

1 male – age 50-59

1 male – age 60-69

3 females, 1 male – ages 70-79

1 male – age 80-89

As of September 26, 2021, there have been 637 total cases reported in Atchison County, with nine currently active cases. Seventeen people have passed away due to COVID-19. There is one active COVID-19 hospitalization in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate is 7.3%.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

The health department is gathering data to determine the number of known breakthrough cases for Atchison County since vaccines were first made available late last year. Vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person over 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Breakthrough cases as of September 26, 2021, total 59.

There are 2,413 fully vaccinated persons as of September 26, 2021.

To date, 2.4% of ful-ly vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough ca-ses. This means that the data shows that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Atchison County thus far have been very effective.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Hours available for testing: Monday-Thursday 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 3:00-4:00 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live or work or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday-Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Pfizer Booster Doses

Missourians who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series based on CDC guidance:

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

• People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;

• People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. Missourians with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about whether a booster shot is right for them.

Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot. Missouri providers will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be administered anywhere the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic. Atchison County Health Department has the Pfizer vaccine. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.

Individuals can also get the flu shot at the same time they receive the COVID-19 booster shot. Flu vaccines are now becoming available through various providers throughout the state, and it is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older.

Research shows that all COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illness and death. Individuals should only get a booster shot when it is recommended, not earlier. Learn more about COVID-19 booster doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Third Doses For Immunocompromised

If the below information applies to you, please call Atchison County Health Department for an appointment. 660-736-4121.

According to the CDC, moderately to severely immunocompromised people should receive a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 4 weeks after their 2nd dose. This includes people who have:

• Been receiving active treatment for cancer

• Received an organ transplant

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment drugs that may suppress your immune response

Individuals who do not meet the criteria for “moderately to severely immunocompromised” do not need a third dose at this time.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

5th and 7th in the State of Missouri

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. For total population, Atchison County is ranked fifth in the State with 46.9% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked seventh in the State with 50.3% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 4,598 doses have been given in Atchison County.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Walk-ins are wel-come. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 12 years of age and older. Anyone age 12-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, call 660-736-4121.

MO VIP: Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program

MO VIP is our state’s vaccine incentive program – rewarding those who have already chosen or will choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services will partner with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in 5 randomized drawings who will win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. In total, the state will award 900 individuals throughout the incentive program. For more info: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/.

For a direct link to the registration form: https://movaccineincentive.azure websites.net/.

Those without internet access should call the COVID hotline at 877-435-8411.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

9-27-21

FATALITIES 17

ACTIVE CASES 9

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 611

TOTAL CASES 637

MALE 295

FEMALE 342

UNDER 20 YEARS 87

21-29 YEARS 65

30-39 YEARS 76

40-49 YEARS 78

50-59 YEARS 93

60-69 YEARS 113

70-79 YEARS 85

80+ YEARS 40