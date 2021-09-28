The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of September 27 – October 3.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Routes D, E, U, V & Z – Resurfacing project through October. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairsI-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck repairs at the I-29 overpass (Exit 110, Rock Port), September 27 – October 1. This includes an around-the-clock lane closure with a 16-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, September 27 – October 1

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, September 27 – October 1