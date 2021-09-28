The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Ron Deatz, Lisa Farmer, Kelley Herron, and Todd Stevens. Also present were Utility Office Manager Terri McGuire, City Clerk Emily Schulte, Chief of Police Shannon Sherwood, and Officer Luke Seiter.

Mayor Amy Thomas called the meeting to order then led the meeting in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting agenda was approved.

The aldermen voted to approve the August 18, 2021, meeting minutes.

Rainbow Drive – Nuisance Property

No residents were in attendance.

Chief Sherwood claims he has been in contact with the Pankaus’ attorney. A date is being considered for the final clean-up deadline, as it will take time. If documentation can be found for the property being grandfathered in from having to abide by all city ordinances, they are to be submitted to the council. The owner also claims the back portion of the property is a licensed mechanic business with the county, however no city license is held.

City Consent Agenda

The aldermen approved the city financial statements, accounts payables, tax report, delinquent tax list, and all board and departmental reports. They also approved the utility financial statements, accounts payable, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, Utility Office Manager report and City Superintendent report.

Certificates of Service

Mayor Thomas will present Katey Kroger, Shauna Farmer, and Lisa Wilczek with their certificates of service in the near future.

Park Board Applications

Park Board applications have been received. Since the monthly Park Board meeting was cancelled, the topic will be tabled until they have a chance to make recommendations.

Chief of Police

Shannon Sherwood

City officers have all been Narcan certified and completed required MIRMA training. Nuisance letters have been sent for grass and junk vehicles (14 letters in July and 16 in August). Parkview Drive residents would like to see a speed limit sign installed in hopes of it slowing down some repeat offenders. Sherwood also mentioned his department moving from the city’s self-evaluation forms implemented last year to a different form for his department.

Sherwood has been contacting city residents and businesses getting feedback pertaining to his department. Thomas stated hearing gratitude that the police department has started being vigilant on Main Street during the morning school commute. School officials have also relayed appreciation with that as well as officers starting to be present at school sporting events.

City Clerk Emily Schulte

A request for the city to observe the late Jake McCall, Jr. with a proclamation has been received. All board members felt a proclamation was necessary.

An application for the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) has been submitted on behalf of the city. It is estimated the city could receive $240,326.62 over the next year. Once the final rule on the act is released, a meeting will be held to discuss the spending guidelines and items that should be considered.

Employee evaluations should be conducted by department heads and liaisons prior to the October meeting. Any wage adjustment considerations should also be relayed to McGuire and Schulte in a timely manner so draft budgets can be set accordingly.

The city attorney sent a letter to Rock Port Cabins in response to not paying July hotel taxes. A response has not yet been received. If the board is wanting street closures to require an application, a proposal should be drafted and put before the board. Special event permit applications do not cover street closures alone, and to add it would require an ordinance amendment.

The new website build is now underway. The Tourism Board is funding the project.

Utility Office Manager Terri McGuire

McGuire has begun implementing city procedure histories in her report. This will hopefully alleviate some confusion to board members who might be new and provide a refresher for others. This month features budget information, the financing consolidation, and employee licensing and longevity increases. It was also explained that city payroll is unique in terms of coming from two separate budgets, which is important to understand when adjusting wages and setting those budgets.

Alderman Kelley Herron

Appreciation was given to the Tourism Board for the new Blue Jay banners on Main Street. Herron mentioned speaking with Scott Driskell concerning options with Skyline Drive. He also spoke with the fire chief and delivery drivers who stated they likely wouldn’t utilize the road even if it were open, because of the slope. Farmer and Thomas intend to go door to door to discuss the matter with Skyline residents.

Alderman Ron Deatz

Deatz reported for Superintendent Hale. Issues were reported with the electrical lines on Charles Street when wind compromised the lines. Opp Street is next on the street repair list and should begin soon.

Alderman Todd Stevens

Stevens and Deatz plan to meet with the Pankau family regarding their property on Rainbow Drive to discuss a resolution. Jennifer Jarvis relayed MoDOT still being interested in finding a resolution to the Skyline Drive issue. If an agreement is made, should the issue property on Highway 136 be added to it? It will take time to ensure the board takes whatever action is best for the city.

There was a recommendation at the past meeting during executive session to have a sit down with employees. That should be scheduled within the next few weeks.

Work Session

A work session will take place October 6 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss wages and the 2022 budget.