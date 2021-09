Rock Port Cross Country runners competed at a meet in Smithville, Missouri, September 21, 2021. Aubrey Watkins, above, finished 14th with a time of 23:27.0 and Caleb Lucas, below, finished 31st with a time of 20:01.7. The two runners also competed at Falls City, Nebraska, September 23. Aubrey finished in 4th place with a time of 23:34 and Caleb won 1st place with a time of 18:58 at the meet. (Dennis Sharkey photos)