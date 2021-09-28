A South Dakota woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident September 23, 2021, at U.S. Hwy. 136 and I-29 in Rock Port, Missouri. The crash occurred at 4:45 p.m.

Rita A. Sutton, 71, Kadoka, South Dakota, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla. She was turning east onto Hwy. 136 and failed to yield to a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Bryce A. Roecker, 26, Fairfax, Missouri. Sutton’s vehicle came to rest in the intersection on its wheels, and Roecker’s vehicle came to a controlled stop off the roadway.

Sutton was transported by Atchison-Holt ambulance to the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, Nebraska. Both drivers were wearing safety devices.

Both vehicles were totaled in the accident and were towed by Double M Towing.

Tpr. S.S. Base was the investigating officer. He was assisted by the Rock Port Police Department, Rock Port Fire Department, Atchison County Sheriff’s Department, and Atchison-Holt Ambulance.