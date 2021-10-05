The Westboro United Methodist Church is hosting its 81st annual Lord’s Acre Day Festival October 9 and 10 in Westboro, Missouri. The weekend will be full of fun-filled festivities for people of all ages. This year’s theme is “Harvesting for God and Country.”

Festivities will kick off Saturday morning, October 9, with a craft, baked goods, and miscellaneous sale at 8:00 a.m. in the church. A cake contest and auction will take place at 8:30 a.m. All cakes must be in place by 8:30 a.m. and judging will commence at 9:00 a.m. There are two classes of cake entries – box and scratch – with prizes being awarded in each. The adult competition will include: best German chocolate cake, best angel food cake, best butter cake, and best decorated cake. The children’s contests (under 12 and 12 & over) will include: best cake and best decorated cake. All cakes will be auctioned.

A parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. with entrants to assemble at the City Park on Main Street by 8:30 a.m. Judging will be completed by 9:00 a.m. The parade will end at the school house lot by the ballfield. The parade is open to the public. This year’s parade grand marshals are Mike and Teresa Hogue. Join in the fun with your floats, bicyles, ATVs, pets, bands, farm equipment, loads of grain, livestock, antique vehicles, motorcycles, and costumes. Prizes will be awarded to participants.

An auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Cakes, crafts, grain, and miscellaneous items will be sold in the church sanctuary. A lunch of ham or chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, jello, salads, pie, cake, coffee, and tea will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted. Other Lord’s Acre activities include a bounce house for the kiddos across from the church, children’s games at the ball diamond at 1:00 p.m., a baby show (age groups 3 years and younger) in the church at 1:30 p.m., and a horseshoe tournament at 2:30 p.m. A chili supper will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the church with the menu to include chili, hot dogs, desserts, salads, pie, cake, coffee, and tea.

On Sunday, October 10, a Lord’s Acre Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Join the congregation for a wonderful time praising our Lord God for all His many blessings. For more information, contact Rev. Julie Sanders at 417-599-9222.