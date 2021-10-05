Dakota Evans tries to get down the sideline.

Tight end Colten Stevens catches a pass and turns upfield for a first down.

Quarterback Aidan Burke hits Phillip Herron for a quick out.

The Rock Port Blue Jays traveled to King City, Missouri, to take on the King City/Union Star Wildkats in high school football action Friday, October 1, 2021. The Wildkats are currently ranked sixth in the state. This was another tough outing for the Jays as they were unable to generate much offense on the night with a total of 101 combined yards (30 rushing and 71 receiving).

By halftime, the score was 44-0 Wildkats and both teams agreed to play junior varsity the second half of the game. The contest ended with the Wildkats taking the 74-0 victory. (No defensive stats were made available for the Blue Jays.)

Rock Port moves to 4 and 2 on the season and will take on Southwest Livingston this Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium at 7:00 p.m.