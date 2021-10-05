The Tarkio and Fairfax High School participants in the East Atchison Fall Homecoming Court included, from left to right: front row – Nola Bruce and Bennett Peregrine; and back row – Owen DeRosier, Ian Stepp, Daniel Lesher, Charlie Litherbury, Haley Garrison, Bo Graves, Jaden Goodin, Kaylin Merriweather, Tarkio Queen Sophia Martin, Tarkio King Aaron Schlueter, Fairfax King Cody Frohn, Fairfax Queen Olivia Morris, Josh Smith, Nela Galuszka, Kierra McDonald, Josie King, Brooklyn Wennihan, and Lizzie Schlueter.

The Fairfax Queen and King crowned during East Atchison’s Homecoming football game were Olivia Morris and Cody Frohn.

The Tarkio Queen and King crowned during East Atchison’s Homecoming football game were Sophia Martin and Aaron Schlueter.

The Tarkio High School seniors chose New York City to go along with the fall homecoming theme of “Bright Lights, Big City!” Their parade entry won 1st place in the float contest.

They even had their own NYC taxi, driven by Lori and Mark Staten.

A color war and bonfire was held Wednesday night, September 29, in Fairfax in celebration of East Atchison’s Fall Homecoming.

The first ever East Atchison Dance Team debuted with performances at the fall homecoming pep rally and football game Friday, October 1, 2021, in Tarkio. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Kelsea Kirwan, Kierra McDonald, and Jasey Smith; and back row – Emilee Caudill, Tommi Martin, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin, and Tessa Rolf.

The East Atchison Fall Homecoming Pep Rally provided great entertainment! Olympic “games” were held with a number of students and coaches showing their skills in a variety of feats, including tumbling, demonstrated by Jarrett Spinnato, above.

The East Atchison football jersey auction was held Thursday, September 30, at the TAC. Pictured is Blake Simmons handing off his jersey to Kierra McDonald.

The eighth graders picked Miami as their city to go along with the Tarkio High School Fall Homecoming Theme of “Bright Lights, Big City!” They painted the windows of Brett Hurst Law Office in Tarkio.