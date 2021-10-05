Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary is celebrating 50 years of dedication to Community Hospital-Fairfax.

The original start date of the auxiliary was January 1971 when several women from the towns in the area organized to raise funds for Community Hospital’s ongoing financial concerns. The ladies rallied and were more than dedicated as they had 750 people willing to back their efforts.

Throughout the years many varieties of fundraising efforts have been successful, thanks to many people. The auxiliary has been dedicated in assisting the hospital’s ongoing practices of providing exceptional care locally. Some of those fundraising efforts include: homemade pies, spring and Thanksgiving bake and craft sales, handmade quilt raffles, spring flower sales, Christmas poinsettia sales, rummage sales, a thrift shop, the Angel Christmas Tree, and the Sunshine Corner Gift Shop. These events have provided substantial funds for new equipment over the years as well as assistance in the start-ups of new medical programs.

Auxiliary members have also been dedicated in assisting the hospital with their fundraisers, CommuniTEE Golf Benefit and the Celebrity Waiter Dinner. They are always willing to help where needed.

Some of the auxiliary’s proceeds also go toward scholarships each year for students going into or extending their medical professions. This program has benefitted our local hospital.

Additional projects have been assisting with patient care in past years, the Candy Striper program, making monthly tray favors for patients, community service projects of “Drug Takeback,” and observance and awareness of preventative diseases.

A marble bench, presented by the CH-F Auxiliary, is in front of the hospital for patients and guests to enjoy. The Healing Garden, just south of the emergency room, was also a project of this organization.

Although membership has declined (partially due to the loss of cherished and valuable members), the auxiliary has benefitted from several memorials. Those members’ names are on a plaque in the front lobby with other auxiliary memorabilia.

Membership is currently listed at 52. New members are always welcome for a minimal fee of $5.00 (active), $7.00 (family), or $9.00 (inactive). Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month. Officers are: Merylyn Lowrey, president; Amy Sefrit, vice-president; Jan Taylor, secretary; Ann Martin, treasurer; and Marilyn Alldredge, gift shop chairman. Board members are: Rose Munsey (past president), Sue Carder, Gerry Tohill, and Mary Meinecke. Robin Salfrank is the hospital mentor.

The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary invites all past and present members and the public to join them at a celebration Sunday, October 17, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and punch at the Fairfax Community Room (fire station). Memorabilia will be on display for reminiscing.