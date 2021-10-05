Girls placing in the 275 Conference Meet, from left to right, were: 1st, Aubrey Watkins; 2nd, Kayte Pankau; 3rd, Andrea Riley; 4th, Olivia Prussman; 5th, Hayle Vinzant; 6th, Emerald Akers; and 7th, Makayla Bohart. Alexis Bywater, 8th, is not pictured.

Boys placing in the 275 Conference Meet, from left to right, were: 1st, Riley Blay; 2nd, Keaton Zembles; 3rd, Dawson Fansher; 4th, Caleb Lucas; 5th, Micah Wolf; 6th, Will Heck; 7th, Cole Anderson; and 8th, Daniel Lesher.

Aubrey Watkins (RP) finishes strong as she placed second in the meet, but also placed first in the 275 Conference meet. Both meets were run at the same time.

Caleb Lucas gets around the Platte Valley runner as they head for the hilly portion of the course. Caleb placed fifth in the meet and fourth in the 275 Conference.

Alexis Bywater (EA) pushes hard as she reaches the finish line. Alexis ran a 29:32 and placed 17th overall.

Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) works to set her pace at the start of the race. Brooklyn ran the course in 33:01 and placed 22nd.

Cole Anderson, second from right, rounds the turn in a pack as they head for the hills. Cole placed ninth in the meet with a time of 20:58 and seventh in the 275 Conference meet.

Daniel Lesher fights to hold his position as he heads in to the finish. Daniel placed 10th in the meet and eighth in the 275 Conference meet.

Ian Stepp works his way down the hill and to the second half of the course. Ian placed 20th with a time of 22:42.

Cowen O’Riley strides it out on the lower half of the course. Cowen placed 48th with a time of 30:37.

The Rock Port Blue Jays hosted a cross country invitational Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Rock Port City Park. Results from the event follow:

Men’s 5,000 Meters – 1st, Riley Blay (West Nodaway), 18:08; 2nd, Keaton Zembles (Mound City), 18:55; 3rd, Cole Jorgenson (Sidney), 19:08; 4th, Dawson Fansher (South Holt), 19:48; 5th, Caleb Lucas (Rock Port), 19:59; 6th, Micah Wolf (South Nodaway), 20:39; 7th, Andrew Schaeffer (Mid-Buchanan), 20:41; 8th, William Heck (Mound City), 20:55; 9th, Cole Anderson (East Atchison), 20:58; 10th, Daniel Lesher (East Atchison), 21:04; 11th, Jonathan Eckstein (Bishop LeBlond), 21:14; 12th, Carl Carver (Mound City), 21:33; 13th, Quenton Manship (South Nodaway), 21:40; 14th, Lucas Williams (Bishop LeBlond), 21:44; 15th, Kyle Beam (Sidney), 22:11; 16th, Jacob Peery (South Nodaway), 22:17; 17th, Jadon Griffin (Mound City), 22:22; 18th, Andreas Buttry (Sidney), 22:32; 19th, Quinton Livengood (Mound City), 22:37; 20th, Ian Stepp (East Atchison), 22:42; 21st, Bryson Butrick (Falls City), 22:45; 22th, Justin Miller (South Nodaway), 23:03; 23rd, Alex McKim (Falls City), 23:06; 24th, Jarom Russo (North Andrew), 23:09; 25th, Jack Cline (St. Joseph Christian), 23:12; 26th, Ethan Holtman (South Nodaway), 23:16; 27th, Carson Bredemeier (Falls City), 23:18; 28th, Tyson Lile (Bishop LeBlond), 23:40; 29th, Darron Bix (North Nodaway), 23:41; 30th, Zachary Crook (Bishop LeBlond), 23:54; 31st, Kyle Daake (Falls City), 24:00; 32nd, Joe Vrtiska (Falls City), 24:05; 33rd, Aiden Black (Mid-Buchanan), 24:43; 34th, Pressler Bruxellas (Falls City), 24:51; 35th, William Trapp (Bishop LeBlond), 25:05; 36th, DJ Johnson (Dekalb), 25:11; 37th, Ray Feek (Falls City), 25:30; 38th, Christian Harris (Sidney), 26:19; 39th, Logan Peery (South Nodaway), 26:36; 40th, Cayden Dunkhas (Falls City), 26:46; 41st, Michael Kelly (St. Joseph Christian), 26:57; 42nd, Gabe Wieland (West Nodaway), 27:21; 43rd, Alexander Manley, 27:50 (Osborn); 44th, Mattox Sybert (North Andrew), 28:45; 45th, Josh Brown (Falls City), 28:47; 46th, Hayden Findlay (Falls City), 28:51; 47th, Jackson Olinger (Bishop LeBlond), 29:59; 48th, Cowen O’Riley (East Atchison), 30:37; 49th, Dylan Marmaud (Bishop LeBlond), 30:38; 50th, Coltyn Angst (Mid-Buchanan), 31:00; 51st, Marek Mitchell (Osborn), 31:38; 52nd, Alex Calkin (Mid-Buchanan), 32:30; 53rd, Jeremiah Dobbins (North Nodaway), 32:33; and 54th, Lucas Hudson (Bishop LeBlond), 33:58.

Women’s 5,000 Meters – 1st, Lillian Thomas (Falls City), 22:34; 2nd, Aubrey Watkins (Rock Port), 23:19; 3rd, Joy Wallick (St. Joseph Christian), 23:47; 4th, Kayte Pankau (Mound City), 23:50; 5th, Andrea Riley (South Nodaway), 24:38; 6th, Olivia Prussman (South Holt), 25:37; 7th, Nia Crawford (Falls City), 25:52; 8th, Kaitlin Hudson (Bishop LeBlond), 26:16; 9th, Ava Armbruster (Falls City), 26:42; 10th, Hayleigh Vinzant (North Nodaway), 26:49; 11th, Emmy Feek (Falls City), 27:50; 12th, Jorja Lageschulte (Bishop LeBlond), 28:04; 13th, Reagan Walker (North Andrew), 28:20; 14th, Emerald Akers (Mound City), 28:53; 15th, Makayla Bohart (South Holt), 29:25; 16th, Lenora Brumm (Mid-Buchanan), 29:30; 17th, Alexis Bywater (East Atchison), 29:32; 18th, Brylie Brincks (North Andrew), 30:27; 19th, Michaela Sybert (North Andrew), 31:00; 20th, Aspen Sybert (North Andrew), 31:01; 21st, Rylie Johnson (Dekalb), 32:12; 22nd, Brooklyn Wennihan (East Atchison), 33:01; 23rd, Evangelina Romesser (Falls City), 34:44; 24th, Mackenzie Brown (Mound City), 35:56; 25th, Madison Lillard (North Andrew), 36:18; 26th, Nikola Smith (St. Joseph Christian), 37:07; 27th, Patty Greever (North Andrew), 37:53; 28th, Elianna Bruxellas (Falls City), 38:34; 29th, Kenadie Schmutz (Pawnee City), 38:42; 30th, Marin Moore (Dekalb), 43:08; 31st, Alex Schmutzler (Dekalb), 49:42; and 32nd, Jada Hovey (Bishop LeBlond), 49:55.

275 CONFERENCE

This was also the 275 Conference Meet. Conference results are as follows:

Girls – 1st, Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port; 2nd, Kayte Pankau, Mound City; 3rd, Andrea Riley, Platte Valley; 4th, Olivia Prussman, South Holt; 5th, Hayle Vinzant, North Nodaway; 6th, Emerald Akers, Mound City; 7th, Makayla Bohart, South Holt; and 8th, Alexis Bywater, East Atchison. There were no qualifying team scores.

Boys – 1st, Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley; 2nd, Keaton Zembles, Mound City; 3rd, Dawson Fansher, South Holt; 4th, Caleb Lucas, Rock Port; 5th, Micah Wolf, Platte Valley; 6th, Will Heck, Mound City; 7th, Cole Anderson, East Atchison; and 8th, Daniel Lesher, East Atchison. The Mound City boys’ team was named Conference Champs.