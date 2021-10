The East Atchison Cross Country Teams traveled to Shenandoah, Iowa, to compete in an invitational September 30, 2021. Around 200 athletes ran in the event. EA results are:

Boys – 33rd, Daniel Lesher, 19:17.35; 47th, Cole Anderson, 19:56.35; and 82nd, Cowen O’Riley, 22:52.70

Girls – 64th, Brooklyn Wennihan, 27:38.39; and 69th, Alexis Bywater, 28:21.32

Junior High – 26th, Quin Staten, 13:45; 35th, Mason Kingery, 14:29; and 67th, Isaac Vette, 19:03.