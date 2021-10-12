The American Legion was well represented in the Lord’s Acre Parade with legion and legion auxiliary members and their families all participating.

Jeff Williams has spent the past few years restoring this Farmall tractor that belonged to his wife’s grandma, the late AnnaBelle Johnson, and drove it in the Lord’s Acre Parade Saturday, earning 2nd place honors.

Westboro Firemen Jason Leseberg drives one of the fire department’s trucks in the Lord’s Acre Parade.

Westboro centenarian and veteran George Laur throws out candy to parade-goers.

WWII veteran and long-time supporter of Westboro’s community events, Jim Morrison rides in the Lord’s Acre Parade.

Westboro veteran and long-time supporter of community events, Donald Lee Martin rides in the parade.

The farmers left their fields for a bit Saturday morning to participate in the Lord’s Acre Parade, driving sprayers, combines, tractors, and trucks.

Hallie Riggins drives her motorbike down Main Street in Westboro.

Lots of beautiful items were donated for the UMC auction.

Josie King’s pumpkin-decorated cake was entered in the cake contest.