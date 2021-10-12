There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported to the Atchison County Health Department from October 4-10, 2021. They include:

1 female, 1 male – ages 0-9

2 females, 2 males – ages 10-19

1 female, 3 males – ages 30-39

2 females, 1 male – ages 40-49

2 males – ages 50-59

2 females, 3 males – ages 60-69

As of October 10, 2021, there have been 668 total COVID-19 cases in Atchison County with 17 deaths. Eighteen cases are currently active. There is one active COVID-19 hospitalization in our local hospital. Our current seven-day testing positivity rate is 19.05%.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

As of October 10, 2021, there have been 69 known breakthrough cases in Atchison County since vaccines were first made available late last year. Fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County as of October 7, 2021, total 2,452. To date, 2.8% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Tests are conducted 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 3:00-4:00 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live or work or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday-Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Pfizer Booster Doses

Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 6 months ago:

• 65 years and older

• 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• 18+ who work and/or live in high-risk settings

Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers, health care workers, education staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, and grocery store workers.

Third Doses For Immunocompromised

Since booster doses are already approved for Pfizer, the information below applies to the Moderna vaccine. Call Atchison County Health Department for an appointment, 660-736-4121.

According to the CDC, moderately to severely immunocompromised people should receive a third dose of the Moderna vaccine at least four weeks after their second dose.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Appointments are encouraged. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 12 years of age and older. Anyone age 12-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, call 660-736-4121.

MO VIP

The final drawing for the vaccine incentive program was October 6, 2021. A total of 900 winners were chosen for either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. Two Atchison County residents were selected as winners. See the winners list at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/vips/.

Its Flu season!

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

10-10-21

FATALITIES 17

ACTIVE CASES 18

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 633

TOTAL CASES 668

MALE 312

FEMALE 356

UNDER 20 YEARS 95

21-29 YEARS 65

30-39 YEARS 81

40-49 YEARS 82

50-59 YEARS 95

60-69 YEARS 121

70-79 YEARS 89

80+ YEARS 40