The East Atchison Girls’ Golf Team took first place in the Class 1 District 4 Golf Tournament October 11, 2021, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course, Maryville. It was a rainy, windy and cold day on the 72 par course. EA golfers, their scores and placings, from left to right, are: Emmy Laur, 172; Kelsea Kirwan, 102, third place; Josie King, 118, 10th place; Sydnee Bruns, 119, 12th place; Alex Barnett, 99, second place; and Coach Melody Barnett. Alex, Kelsea, Josie and Sydnee medaled individually and will compete in the Class 1 State Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday, October 18 and 19, in Bolivar, Missouri.