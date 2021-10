The Fairfax FFA Chapter is hosting a soup dinner October 17, 2021, at the Fairfax School Cafeteria. Stop by from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and dine on delicious chicken and noodles, potato soup, chili, salad, garlic bread, and desserts. All proceeds will go toward the Fairfax members’ National FFA trip.