Preschool through third grade students all enjoyed taking a ride on “Old Mac” during the Rock Port Fire Department’s fire prevention assembly.

Conservation Agent Kyle Dick joined the Rock Port Fire Department to talk about fire safety when you go camping and outdoors. Kyle also brought Smokey Bear along to greet the kids.

Fire fighters Kory Paris and Treyton Lewis were on hand to show the kids what a fireman looks and sounds like when they have all of the fire protective gear on.