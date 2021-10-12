The Women’s Evening Edition (WEE) group at Fairfax United Methodist Church will host a ham dinner and basket auction on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The dine-in meal starts at 11:30 a.m. Carry-out meals may be picked up between 11:00-11:30 a.m. (call 660-686-3314 between 10:30-11:00 a.m.). After 11:30 a.m., carry-outs must go through the line.

Free-will donations will be accepted for the dinner. The meal consists of ham, green beans, cheesy potatoes, homemade rolls, salads, drinks and of course, yummy desserts!

There will be lots of baskets (each will have its own “theme”) which will be auctioned off to the highest bidder! The basket auction will start around 12:15 p.m. Event proceeds will go towards WEE projects. Local projects supported are: C.A.R.E. of Atchison County, Salvation Army, Backpack Buddies in Fairfax R-3, After Prom, Prison Ministry of Fairfax UMC, Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry, and more.

The dinner and auction are open to the community. Fairfax UMC is located at 305 N. Broadway. You may enter through the south doors and use the stairs or enter through the elevator located in the northwest corner of the church (accessible from parking area).