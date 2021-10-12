Trunk-or-Treat at Tarkio Rehab

Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, October 30, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Bring your costumed kiddos for some great family fun! The residents love to see everyone decked out. If you would like to set up your vehicle for the event, call 660-736-4116.

Halloween hayrides, movie, parade, and trunk-or-treat Oct. 30 and 31

The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department is excited to announce it will be celebrating Halloween with special community activities this year.

On Saturday, October 30, a hay ride and movie will take place. Hayrides will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Tarkio Family Practice Center (6th and Main streets). The movie “Hocus Pocus” will be shown on the lawn west of the doctor’s office starting at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Bring your lawn chairs or pillows and blankets! The Buttercup at the Flower Mill on Main Street will be open from 7:00-8:00 p.m., so make sure you stop by for a warm drink!

There will be a few changes/additions to this year’s Halloween Parade on Halloween evening, Sunday, October 31. Registration will take place from 4:30-5:00 p.m. at Farmers State Bank on Main Street. There will be free hot dogs for the children to enjoy during this time. Judging will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the parade to follow immediately after. Trunk-or-Treat vehicles will be set up from 3rd Street down. Children will trunk or treat while judges tally scores and certificates are filled out. Winners will be announced by groups on the lawn of the old US Bank. If you would like to participate in Trunk-or-Treat, contact Paige Agnew, Jennifer Peregrine, Summer Reeves or Ashlee Driskell to sign up.

The Tarkio Parks & Rec Department is excited for these changes and cannot wait to see the amazing costumes this year!

CB&T Halloween Parade

Citizens Bank & Trust will host its 46th annual Halloween Parade Sunday, October 31. Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. with the parade starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be five categories, including couples (no groups) with judging to take place in the Citizens Bank & Trust parking lot. Enjoy hot dogs and drinks after the parade.