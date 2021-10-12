Teresa and Mike Hogue (far right) were the Grand Marshals of the Lord’s Acre Day Parade Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Hogues rode in the parade on a float with their family. (More pictures on page 16.)

By Beverly Clinkingbeard

She hasn’t attended every Lord’s Acre Day at Westboro because she isn’t age qualified. However, she attended before, a babe in her mother’s arms. “When we were asked to be the grand marshals of Lord’s Acre Day, I didn’t realize we were that old.” Perhaps it isn’t entirely about age as a factor, but also being rooted in Westboro’s church and community is the qualification that matters, and that Mike and Teresa Hogue are.

Mike is the son of Bruce and Darlene Hogue and Teresa is the daughter of Hookie and Jackie (Erickson) Nuckolls. Teresa attended Westboro elementary, but by high school age, students had transferred to Tarkio, thus, both are Tarkio High School graduates.

Teresa was baptized and she and Mike were married in the Westboro Methodist Church. She was once a baby in the baby show as were their children, Clint, Sasha and Amber. The Hogues have nine grandchildren. Mike is retired and Teresa retired from her job of 24 years and is working with daughter, Sasha, in their new KJ’s Café adventure in Westboro.

Teresa has served as Sunday school and Bible school teacher, youth group leader, and helped serve countless church dinners. Mike has fixed and helped with the church building maintenance, not to mention they have both been involved with the annual Lord’s Acre Day festivities.

Congratulations, Mike and Teresa, on being Grand Marshals of the 81st Westboro Lord’s Acre Day.