The East Atchison high school cheerleaders did a fantastic job performing at the Kansas City Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association High School Regionals competition Sunday, October 17, 2021. The girls placed 6th in the Small Schools Division and received an at-large bid to state for scoring within 80% of the top score. Pictured, from left to right, are Kendal Straub, Dalaynie Drummond, Jaden Goodin, Haley Garrison, Katie Hall, Tessa Rolf, Charlie Smith, Josie King, and Kierra McDonald. (Sponsor Erica Taylor photo)

The East Atchison junior high cheerleaders had a great showing at the Kansas City Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Junior High Regionals competition Sunday, October 17, 2021. The girls placed 5th and had no deductions on their routine. The girls were the only 1A cheer squad who competed, so they went up against cheerleaders from much larger schools. Pictured, from left to right, are Beth Clark, Danni Irvine, Dylan Drummond, Zoe Madron, Jaeka Wiley, and Delainee White. (Sponsor Ginny Smith photo)