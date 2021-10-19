Josh Smith, son of Mandy and Chris Smith

Kaylin Merriweather, son of Haley Kingery and Ronald Merriweather

Katie Hall, daughter of Brian Hall and Connie Hall

Aaron Schlueter, son of Ann and Matt Schlueter

Jaden Goodin, daughter of Jake and Amanda Goodin

Haley Garrison, daughter of Doug and Angela Garrison

Cody Frohn, son of Jason and Rebecca Frohn

Olivia Morris, daughter of Kelly and Billy Morris

Carter Holecek, son of John Holecek and Veronica Holecek

Stormie Wallace, daughter of Kim and Jeff Wallace

Bo Graves, son of Rachel and Danny Graves

Morgan Shaw, daughter of Prescilla Kirkpatrick and Josh (Telesa) Lundy