The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Chad Sillers, 44, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. October 8, 2021, in Fairfax by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department for: Domestic assault – 3rd degree, burglary – 2nd degree, and kidnapping – 3rd degree.

Hudson Hall, 19, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. October 12, 2021, at 601 Main Street, Tarkio, Missouri, by the Tarkio Police Department for: Burglary – 2nd degree, and stealing – $750 or more.

Jessica Crawford, 36, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 11:00 a.m. in Clay County, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on an Atchison County warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Larue Marcos, 29, Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a Lancaster County, Nebraska, warrant for: Assault by strangulation or suffocation, terroristic threats and assault – 2nd degree.

Timothy Clark, 42, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. October 16, 2021, on an Atchison County warrant for failure to appear on charges of stealing and driving while revoked/suspended, and a Tarkio Municipal warrant for failure to appear on charge of operating a motor vehicle on highway while driver’s license/privilege revoked/suspended.