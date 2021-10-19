The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Troy Hale, 39, Rock Port, Missouri, and Ashley Hancock, 28, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, were married October 2, 2021, in Savannah, Missouri, by James Graham, Ordained Minister. Filed October 13, 2021.

Codie Sloop, 28, and Kelsey Sly, 29, both Fairfax, Missouri, were married October 9, 2021, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Steven Alexander, Minster. Filed October 14, 2021.