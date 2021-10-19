Farmers, ranchers, partners and stakeholders can now subscribe to receive free email and text message communications directly from the Atchison County USDA Service Center for information related to loans, farm disaster assistance, conservation programs, crop insurance and other USDA programs.

USDA is expanding the service that USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has used for years to now include local information from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Risk Management Agency (RMA), and other USDA agencies.

Subscribers will now receive important information on programs, eligibility requirements and deadlines from the FSA, NRCS, and RMA.

USDA will send news and updates through a single email or text message subscription through govDelivery, a communication technology service for government agencies. The digital communications platform is secure and subscriber contact information will not be shared.

For existing subscribers, news will continue to be sent via e-mail right to your home or farm office, or to your smartphone – allowing you to receive immediate notification of USDA news that applies to your agricultural operation.

How to Subscribe

Producers can subscribe online in minutes by visiting farmers.gov/subscribe. From this link, producers can choose to receive email communications, text message alerts or both. The first step is establishing subscriber preferences by choosing to receive program information by topic, by state and/or by local Service Center. Producers can select as many subscriber options as they want, which allows those who have agricultural interests in multiple counties or across state lines to receive updates from each county in which they operate or have an interest.

Producers can also subscribe to text alerts from the Atchison County USDA Service Center by texting MOAtchison to 372-669. Standard text messaging rates apply. Contact your wireless carrier for details associated with your particular data plan. Participants may unsubscribe at any time.

For more information visit farmers.gov/working-with-us/stay-connected or for subscription assistance contact the Atchison County USDA Service Center at 660-744-5328.